Instagram rolls back controversial changes after severe user backlash

After about a week of facing extreme backlash from its users, Instagram has finally agreed to undo the changes that it recently made to the app, which are not necessarily permanent.

Users have been complaining a lot about the full-screen feed that has been rolled out to selective users, the number of irrelevant posts and reels on their feed and the missing posts from the people that they actually know and want to know more about.

Tati Bruening was joined by million others when she posted “Make Instagram Instagram Again (stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends) Sincerely Everyone”. Instagram Royalty sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were also among the hundreds of thousands who shared the post.

Instagram has been come in for a lot of criticism from its users for trying to be the “second TikTok” with more Reels, full-screen feeds and content from people and accounts they don’t follow. People have been complaining time and again about the constant changes in the algorithm as well that makes them tweak their content strategy ever so often.

The Kardashian-Jenner sister duo were not the only celebrities upset with the changes. Responding to Mosseri’s statement on Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen said “we don’t wanna make videos Adam lol”

In an interview with the tech newsletter Platformer, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said, “I’m glad we took a risk – if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough. But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.

Mosseri also added that people being frustrated with the new feed redesign and the usage data is also not great. Hence, the company has decided to reduce the amount of recommended posts that users see on their feed.

He also made it clear that the retreat is not permanent and like Mark Zuckerberg said on the latest earnings call, “In theory, we could mitigate this short-term headwind by pushing less hard on growing Reels, but that would be worse for our products and business long term.”

