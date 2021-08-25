Instagram reportedly replacing swipe up gesture to access link with…

Instagram is reportedly doing away with the swipe-up gesture, which helped access links mentioned in stories, and replacing it with link stickers. Some Instagram users reported that they have received a notification in the application stating this change and that it will be implemented from August 30, 2021.

This announcement was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

IG said the swipe up links will go away starting from Aug 30 and that I should use the “link sticker”



… but I searched my Stories Sticker sheet and I’m not seeing the link sticker at all (not rolled out to me).



Does that mean I’ll lose the ability to add links to my Stories? — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 23, 2021

Before rolling out this feature, it will be tested among a group of people to ensure that nothing offensive is shared.

At present, a verified user can add a link to the story that can be accessed by the viewers of the story by swiping up. With this new link sticker option, users might be able to put these stickers that have links embedded with them. The users will also get to choose from a range of stickers available on the platform.

This new feature will provide users with more flexibility and control. Users will be able to choose how they want to present their link stickers by adding different styles, sizes, and more such edits. In addition, it will also let people react or reply to the stories which carry such links. As of now, such an option is not available with the swipe-up gesture.

The link stickers might be available only for users with more than 10,000 followers or those accounts which are verified by the platform

Earlier this month, the social networking platform announced a set of new features that are aimed at protecting users from abuse on its platform. This feature helped the users to limit comments and direct messages during spikes of increased attention.