hometechnology NewsInstagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature called 'Channels'

Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature called 'Channels'

2 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Feb 16, 2023 11:37:14 PM IST (Published)

This new feature will support various media such as text, images, polls, and reactions, among others. Zuckerberg himself started a broadcast channel, where he will share Meta updates from now on.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced an exciting new feature on Instagram - "Channels" - which will allow creators to broadcast public, one-to-many messages to connect with their followers.

Recommended Articles

View All

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


This new feature will support various media such as text, images, polls, and reactions, among others. Zuckerberg himself started a broadcast channel, where he will share Meta updates from now on.
Currently, Channels is being tested by select creators in the U.S., with plans to expand it in the future. This feature will help creators share behind-the-scenes moments and keep their followers informed. However, only creators will be able to post in broadcast channels, while followers can only react to the content and participate in polls.
Also read: Drone successfully delivers anti-TB drugs to remote hospital in 30 minutes
In the coming months, Instagram will be adding more features to Channels, including the ability for two creators to collaborate on a channel or collect questions for an AMA via question prompts.
Although Instagram is the first to debut this feature, Meta plans to bring it to Messenger and Facebook in the near future. Creators can start a channel from their Instagram inbox and followers can join by using the "join channel" sticker in Stories. Creators will soon be able to pin their channel to their profile.
All users can discover and view broadcast channels, but only those who join will receive notifications when the creator posts an update. Followers can leave or mute the channel at any time, and they can also control their notifications from creators.
Also read: After firing 10% of his employees, Salesforce CEO took 10-day holiday to French Polynesia: Report
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

InstagramMark ZuckerbergMeta

Next Article

Drone successfully delivers anti-TB drugs to remote hospital in 30 minutes