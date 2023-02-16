Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature called 'Channels'

This new feature will support various media such as text, images, polls, and reactions, among others. Zuckerberg himself started a broadcast channel, where he will share Meta updates from now on.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced an exciting new feature on Instagram - "Channels" - which will allow creators to broadcast public, one-to-many messages to connect with their followers.

This new feature will support various media such as text, images, polls, and reactions, among others. Zuckerberg himself started a broadcast channel, where he will share Meta updates from now on.

Currently, Channels is being tested by select creators in the U.S., with plans to expand it in the future. This feature will help creators share behind-the-scenes moments and keep their followers informed. However, only creators will be able to post in broadcast channels, while followers can only react to the content and participate in polls.

In the coming months, Instagram will be adding more features to Channels, including the ability for two creators to collaborate on a channel or collect questions for an AMA via question prompts.

Although Instagram is the first to debut this feature, Meta plans to bring it to Messenger and Facebook in the near future. Creators can start a channel from their Instagram inbox and followers can join by using the "join channel" sticker in Stories. Creators will soon be able to pin their channel to their profile.

All users can discover and view broadcast channels, but only those who join will receive notifications when the creator posts an update. Followers can leave or mute the channel at any time, and they can also control their notifications from creators.