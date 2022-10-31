Instagram looking into issues after user complaints

Mini
The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users' Instagram accounts. One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.
Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram said on Monday it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.
"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram said on its Twitter account.
The company did not immediately respond to questions on suspensions.
Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.
