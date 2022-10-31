Hometechnology news

Instagram looking into issues after user complaints

Instagram looking into issues after user complaints

1 Min(s) Read

By Reuters  IST (Published)

Mini

The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users' Instagram accounts. One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.

Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram said on Monday it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.

Recommended Articles

View All

NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

IST2 Min(s) Read

COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

IST6 Min(s) Read

The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users' Instagram accounts. One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.
"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram said on its Twitter account.
The company did not immediately respond to questions on suspensions.
Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.
Also Read: Apple to Verizon — Top 10 most valuable brands in 2022
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

InstagramMeta

Previous Article

Morbi bridge collapse: Search for the last missing person on, says district administration

Next Article

A look at KLAY, a token that doubled in value over seven days