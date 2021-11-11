Instagram may soon tell users to 'Take A Break' from scrolling

Social media giant Instagram is testing a new feature called ‘Take a Break,’ that will encourage its users to step back temporarily from scrolling the platform.

The feature will send constant reminders to the users when they spend a certain amount of time on the Meta-owned photo-sharing app.

It will also give tips to users on how they can gainfully use the break, such as penning their thoughts, listening to their favourite music, taking a few deep breaths, or completing a task from their to-do list.

"If you opt in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20, or 30 minutes," Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter.

Testing "Take a Break" 🧑‍🔬We started testing a new feature called "Take a Break" this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.I'm excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Instagram started testing the new feature this week and will make it available in December if testing is successful.

Although users will have to opt in to activate the feature, Instagram plans to send notifications to teenagers, urging them to use it.

The feature comes in the wake of widespread criticism of Facebook (now Meta), the owner of Instagram, for hiding research on the adverse effects of social media on young people's mental health.

Some research revealed young people held Instagram responsible for increased levels of depression and anxiety.

Facebook’s ex-employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen recently revealed that the platform was aware that kids were harmed by its systems in their vulnerable moments. The company research showed that children were most likely to get hooked on to Instagram's emotional roller-coaster around the age of 14.

"This (feature)... is part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram," Mosseri said.

Instagram will also introduce new features to pull out bad content, Nick Clegg, Facebook's Vice-President of Global Affairs, said.

When the system notices that a teenager has been looking at the same content several times, which may not be conducive to their well-being, Instagram will prompt them to look at other contents, Clegg said.