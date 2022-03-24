Instagram launches two new chronological views features; here's how to use them

Photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram has brought back its chronological feed feature.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, in a Twitter post, on Thursday, said that Instagram was introducing two new feed options called ‘Favourites’ and ‘Following’, which will give users more choice and control over what they see in the app.

‘Following’ option shows users' posts from all the people they follow, while ‘Favourites’ shows users the latest posts from accounts that they choose. Up to 50 accounts can be added to the users' Favourites list and they can make change to the list anytime. However, when an account is added to or removed from the Favorite list, the account holder is not notified. The users will see the latest posts from the people that they follow on the top of their feed.

"Today, we’re launching two new chronological views for your Instagram Feed – Following and Favorites. These options give you more choice and control over what you see in the app," Mosseri tweeted.

"We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back! Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap “Instagram” on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following," Instagram tweeted.

Mosseri had said in last December that the Photo and video sharing app would bring back chronological feed to its platform in 2022.

How to switch to chronological feed on Instagram:

Switching to the chronological feed on Instagram is simple, but for the the user have to update the app. Once you updated the app, here’s how to gain access to Instagram’s newly announced Favourites and Following feeds:

Step 1: Tap “Instagram” on the top left of your app

Step 2: A drop-down menu will appear on top, tap on Following or Favourites feed options based on your preference