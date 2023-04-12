Instagram is testing third-party access to its creator marketplace

In addition to the API updates, Instagram is testing dedicated access to the creator marketplace for brand agencies. This will allow agencies to manage creator discovery and collaborations on behalf of their brand clients.

Instagram, on Tuesday, announced new updates to its creator marketplace that, it says, will make it easier for brands and creators to collaborate. The company has expanded access to the platform via API, allowing brands to reach out to creators in a priority inbox and publish project briefs from their preferred creator marketing platform.

Instagram also said that it is testing integrations with top creator marketing platforms, including Aspire, Captiv8, and CreatorIQ. The goal is to complement the existing third-party ecosystem of agencies and platforms that help creators and brands form partnerships.

Agencies will be able to discover creators on the creator marketplace and filter by verified metrics and search capabilities. They can also send messages directly to creators' partnership messages folders and publish structured project briefs to select creators.

“Meta has always been at the forefront of the creator economy, providing value to both brands and creators. We are very excited to partner on Instagram’s creator marketplace and provide brands even deeper insights and communication, All while helping creators fund their passion by helping them monetize their community with seamless and authentic brand deals," said Ryan Detert, CEO at Influential in the Instagram blog post.

Instagram's creator marketplace was launched last year and has since onboarded thousands of brands and creators. The platform aims to be the best place for brands and creators to collaborate, and the latest updates will further that goal. By expanding access to brand agencies and testing integrations with top creator marketing platforms, Instagram hopes to evolve the existing third-party ecosystem of agencies and platforms.