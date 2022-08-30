Instagram users will now be able to link NFT posts to their Facebook accounts

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Meta has announced that it will allow users to link non-fungible tokens (NFTs) posts on Instagram to Facebook in over 100 countries.

Meta has been testing support for NFT "digital collectible" posts on Instagram since May and expanded the feature internationally in over 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. If you are among the eligible users and own an NFT, now you would be able to link your NFT post from Instagram to your Facebook account.

In a statement on Monday, Meta said, “As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both.”

The feature includes:

Connecting a digital wallet: Once connected, creators and collectors will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallet they would like to share on Instagram.

Sharing digital collectibles: Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile.

Automatic tagging of both the creator and collector: The creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings).

Meta said there will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram. "Additionally, we now support wallet connections with the Coinbase Wallet and Dapper, as well as the ability to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain," according to Meta.

The company supports connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet. Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

