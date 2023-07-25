Instagram down third time in a month, services restored after brief outage

Instagram is down again for the third time in July. The stories, feed, and direct messages were unavailable while the main page was also affected.

Popular social media platform Instagram suffered an outage for a few hours which left thousands of users globally to face issues while accessing the features on the app. However, the services have been restored according to reports.

As the news of the outage spread, multiple users posted on Twitter (now known as X) about facing problems in accessing the social media platform. The users were getting error messages, according to TechCrunch.

Many users complained about not being able to refresh their feeds on Instagram. A user said, “I am trying to upload a post on Instagram . After trying for the 50th time I checked Twitter then I get info about Instagram down.”

Another tweeted, “Everyone coming to Twitter to check if Instagram is down.”

“Me turning my Wifi on and off 7 times but it was just Instagram down”, a third user said.

The latest outage, which started at 8:28 AM IST on July 25, escalated to thousands of users globally. Several users complained about facing multiple issues with the app’s core features during the outage. The stories, feed, and direct messages were unavailable while the main page was also affected. However, the cause of the disruption is still unknown as the parent company of Instagram, Meta has not issued any official statement yet.

Meanwhile, Downdetector, an online tracking site, has received many complaints about Instagram outages. According to Downdetector, about 84 percent of users reported facing difficulties while using the app and about 10 percent of the users reported facing issues with accessing Instagram on a web browser. The remaining 6 percent complained about not being able to view their feed.

The latest outage is the third time in a month that the platform faced a major disruption. Instagram has already experienced this earlier in July. On July 11, all the social media platforms of Meta, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, faced a major outage for a brief period.

On July 20, the second outage was reported for the second time on the platform. It also affected users in multiple locations globally and caused disruptions.