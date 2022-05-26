Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday.

Meta Platforms Inc’s image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Also read:
EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Next Article

Celebi Aviation to focus on technology led growth eyes Air India ground handling unit