Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Meta Platforms Inc’s image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)