Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday.

Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Meta Platforms Inc’s image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Also read:
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Next Article

Celebi Aviation to focus on technology led growth eyes Air India ground handling unit

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More