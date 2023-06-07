Instagram could soon launch an AI chatbot with up to 30 different personalities

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot on Twitter, which showed that Instagram might soon introduce an AI bot on the platform, which will be able to respond to inquiries and offer suggestions. There could be up to 30 different personalities available to users.

Instagram is reportedly working on its own AI chatbot within the app.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot on Twitter, which showed that Instagram might soon introduce an AI bot on the platform, which will be able to respond to inquiries and offer suggestions. There could be up to 30 different personalities available to users.

"Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities," Paluzzi tweeted on Tuesday.