Instagram bug finder from Chennai awarded $10,000 by Facebook
Updated : August 27, 2019 02:44 PM IST
Facebook awarded Chennai-based security researcher Laxman Muthiyah $10,000 for spotting a flaw on Instagram, as part of its bug bounty programme,
Just a moth ago, he had found a similar vulnerability and was awarded $30,000.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more