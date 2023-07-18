Infosys signs five-year AI-deal worth nearly $2 billion with an existing client

For the quarter than ended on March 31, 2023, Infosys had 40 clients which were in the $100 million-plus category, higher than the 38 clients it had during December 2022.

Technology services bellwether Infosys Ltd . has entered into a framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, the company said in an exchange filing.

The agreement also involves modernisation and maintenance services and is for a period of five years. The client's target spend over the five-year period is estimated to be worth $2 billion, the company said.

No further details on the agreement were forthcoming as the company will be reporting quarterly results on Thursday, July 20.

For the quarter than ended on March 31, 2023, Infosys had 40 clients which were in the $100 million-plus category, higher than the 38 clients it had during December 2022.

ICICI Securities expects Infosys to report 0.8 percent constant currency growth on a sequential basis in the June quarter. It expects the September quarter to also remain soft for the company given no mega deal ramp ups during the period.

The brokerage believes that Infosys could narrow its revenue growth guidance for financial year 2024 to 4-6 percent from 4-7 percent currently. However, it sees an attractive risk-reward for the stock, with the anticipation of 12.8 percent and 12.4 percent constant currency revenue growth in financial year 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Shares of Infosys have risen 10 percent over the last one month, narrowing most of the losses of the year. While it still remains the only Nifty IT constituent with negative returns on a year-to-date basis, the losses have narrowed compared to the 2023-lows.