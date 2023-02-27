Infosys rolls out private 5G-as-a-service to boost business value for enterprise clients

In order to reduce the complexity of deployment, the company has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements. The company added that the Private 5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.

IT giant, Infosys, on Monday announced that it has rolled out Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value for its enterprise clients worldwide. The service will deliver a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients, the company said. The wireless 5G expertise and its Private Network Management solution will ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises, the company claimed.

"At Infosys, we are leveraging our global 5G expertise to deliver reliable, secure, and cost-effective Private 5G as-a-service, with an agile delivery approach. This is aimed at supporting our clients in their transformation journey and help them derive business benefits. Our customisable solutions for vertical domains will help customers succeed in a competitive landscape. At the same time, we will continue to collaborate with industry bodies and consortiums," said Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery at Infosys.

Furthermore, the private 5G-as-a-Service is customised to the specific needs of clients. In order to reduce the complexity of deployment, the company has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements. The company added that the Private 5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.

Additionally, the company’s Private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag further by minimising the time required for data processing. This also enables a much more reliable network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media and video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT applications.

"Enterprises see Private 5G as an enabler for their digital transformation, and the Infosys approach of vertically aligned pre integrated business solutions can accelerate 5G adoption. HPE and Infosys are working together by combining HPE’s Private 5G solutions with Infosys as-a-Service offering and pre integrated vertical use cases for faster customer value realization," said Mark Colaluca Vice President, GM Communication Technology Group, HPE.

Last week, the company collaborated with US-based technology giant Microsoft to accelerate industry adoption of cloud. Earlier this month, the company also roped in Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,509.30 per share, down nearly 3 percent, when market closed.