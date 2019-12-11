Business
Infosys projected as top employer in APAC region
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:30 PM IST
The assessor has evaluated talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and development, and performance management
Leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture also were part of the evaluated topics
