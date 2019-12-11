Infosys projected as top employer in APAC region

Software major Infosys has been projected as a top employer in Australia, Japan, and Singapore across the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, by the Top Employer Institute in recognition of its excellence in hiring practices.

"Organizations certified as top employers provide the best working environment for employees through 'people-first' HR practices, as they are subjected to a rigorous selection process by the Dutch Institute," the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement.

Encompassing 100 queries, covering 600 people development practices, the assessor has evaluated talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and development, and performance management.

Leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture also were part of the evaluated topics in certifying the $11 billion IT company.

"We are committed to enhancing our human resource practices and building collaborative workplaces - as we believe this benefits not only our people, but also our clients, and the community at large," said Infosys chief operating officer U.B. Pravin Rao in the statement.

Rao said the honour demonstrates Infosys' focus on localisation and approach to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.

Top Employer Institute has certified and recognised more than 1,500 employers in 118 countries.