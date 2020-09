Infosys on Tuesday said it has planned to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, having already created 13,000 jobs in the United States since 2017.

This brings the IT major's hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 over five years.

In 2017, Infosys had committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and said it has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the US to date.

Infosys said it will hire across a variety of roles and target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges.

Infosys has been increasingly hiring locally in the US as the Trump administration has hampered plans for many Indians who work in the US on H1B visas, citing the COVID impact on local jobs.

Earlier this year, Infosys had said they did not feel a big impact from the change in immigration policies due to their "strong localisation."