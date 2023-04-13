Infosys bets big on Generative AI, says it is integrating the tech into its projects

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said they are working with several open-source as well as proprietary vendors to integrate the technology into their projects.

Infosys is betting big on Generative AI, with CEO Salil Parekh, during the company's press conference following the announcement of its fourth-quarter results, saying they are working with several open-source as well as proprietary vendors to integrate the technology into their projects.

“On Generative AI, we are working with multiple platforms. We are working with open-source platforms and we are working with proprietary platforms. We have active client projects today," Parekh said.

The CEO added that the projects Infosys is working on are focused on large models within the client organisation for different areas and how Generative AI can take advantage of those large models and create something that is more efficient for the client.

"Then we are working on our own software development tool on an open source generative AI platform — we are working on two of them and training it on our software development libraries," he added.

He said Infosys has already trained several of their internal software library elements. "

We feel quite good that these things are going to help us with client work and also with productivity. So it is really incredible how we think our organisation has moved quickly intro driving Generative AI within our business. Generative AI is also a part of new training as well.”