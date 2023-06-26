Infosys inks $454 million 5-year pact with Danske Bank for digital transformation

The five-year deal is valued at $454 million and will have an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times. This implies that the deal will have a maximum shelf life of eight years.

Technology services company Infosys Ltd . has been selected as a strategic partner by Danske Bank, a leading Nordic bank based out of Denmark to accelerate its digital transformation, the company said in an exchange filing.

The five-year deal is valued at $454 million and will have an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times. This implies that the deal will have a maximum shelf life of eight years.

As part of the deal, Infosys will also be acquiring Danske Bank's IT centre in India, which employs 1,400 digitally skilled professionals.

The collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experience, operational excellence and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions.

Earlier this month, Belgium's Keytrade Bank had selected Infosys Finacle Suite for its core banking transformation. The company considers the Nordics region as a strategic market and had launched a new proximity centre in Oslo, Norway to enable digital transformation programs within the region.

Infosys will accelerate the bank's digital agenda by significantly enhancing Danske Bank's IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design and services that support operations.

"Given Infosys’ global presence and scale, this collaboration will also give us access to wider talent pools and capabilities," Danske Bank COO Frans Woelders said.

Nearly a quarter (25.17 percent) of Infosys' revenue in financial year 2023 came from the European market.

The transactions are likely to be completed by the September quarter of financial year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Shares of Infosys are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 1,270.55. The stock is down 17 percent and is the worst performer on the Nifty IT index.