Infosys signs $454 million five-year strategic collaboration with Danske Bank for digital transformation

Technology services company Infosys Ltd . has been selected as a strategic partner by Danske Bank, a leading Nordic bank based out of Denmark to accelerate its digital transformation, the company said in an exchange filing.

The five-year deal is valued at $454 million and will have an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times. This implies that the deal will have a maximum shelf life of eight years.

As part of the deal, Infosys will also be acquiring Danske Bank's IT centre in India, which employs 1,400 digitally skilled professionals.