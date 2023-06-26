CNBC TV18
Infosys signs $454 million five-year strategic collaboration with Danske Bank for digital transformation

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 26, 2023 9:56:33 AM IST (Updated)

The five-year deal is valued at $454 million and will have an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times. This implies that the deal will have a maximum shelf life of eight years.

Technology services company Infosys Ltd. has been selected as a strategic partner by Danske Bank, a leading Nordic bank based out of Denmark to accelerate its digital transformation, the company said in an exchange filing.

The five-year deal is valued at $454 million and will have an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times. This implies that the deal will have a maximum shelf life of eight years.
As part of the deal, Infosys will also be acquiring Danske Bank's IT centre in India, which employs 1,400 digitally skilled professionals.
X