Infosys aims to become an AI-first company, says CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys, a major IT company, unveiled its results for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024 on Thursday. The company's Managing Director and CEO, Salil Parekh, made a significant announcement, highlighting Infosys' commitment to embracing generative AI and transforming its business operations.

Parekh revealed, "We are working with clients on both open source generative AI platforms and proprietary generative AI platforms and these pan from different tech companies. Our training internally is many of these different platforms."

Moreover, Infosys has made a major stride in implementing generative AI into its internal processes. Parekh mentioned, "Additionally, we have built some tools on an open source generative AI platform which we are using internally for areas where we do software development, for example in our products business, in some other areas of services where we are doing new core development, enhancements or migration. For all of these, we have built some tools on open source platform."

Parekh further explained the significance of AI assistants in their transformation journey, stating, "We have rolled out what we call AI assistants for our employees who are focused on delivery work which is in the software development area, on the sales work, on training, on knowledge management, etc. So we are becoming an AI-first company and driving through the change internally as well as externally."

While Infosys refrained from disclosing the specific percentage of AI within its portfolio, Parekh shared that the company is doing work related to software development, which is related to “new code enhancements, migration, maintenance”.

"It is also related to other areas for example voice, video, text, these are areas where we do work and AI is expanding the type of work we are doing," Parekh added.