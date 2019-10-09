Business
Infosys acquires Irish startup Eishtec, says report
Updated : October 09, 2019 02:13 PM IST
The Irish firm that has approximately 1400 employees informed its staff in a statement that the merger would provide an opportunity for growth.
Established back in 2011, the Irish firm provides services to the telecoms, social media, healthcare, edtech and fintech sectors.
The significant move by Infosys comes weeks after it was ranked as one of the ‘World's Best Regarded Companies' by Forbes.
