Infosys acquires Danske Bank's IT centre in India

Infosys on Friday (September 1) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT centre in India. This acquisition followed the announcement of the strategic collaboration between Infosys and Danske Bank made on June 26.
Denmark headquartered Danske Bank partnered with Infosys in India to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions, according to a release.
This collaboration is likely to help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions, as per the release.
Currently, Danske Bank’s IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals. Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers.
"With its global expertise and industry-solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations," the Indian IT giant said in a release.
"Infosys is excited about this collaboration with Danske Bank and welcomes employees joining our team as part of this journey," Infosys further said.
Earlier, Infosys had signed a five-year deal with the Nordic bank valued at $454 million, with an option to renew for an additional year up to three times, starting on June 26.
