CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsInfosys acquires Danske Bank's IT centre in India

Infosys acquires Danske Bank's IT centre in India

Denmark headquartered Danske Bank partnered with Infosys in India to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions, according to a release.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 2, 2023 12:28:14 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Infosys acquires Danske Bank's IT centre in India
Infosys on Friday (September 1) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT centre in India. This acquisition followed the announcement of the strategic collaboration between Infosys and Danske Bank made on June 26.

Denmark headquartered Danske Bank partnered with Infosys in India to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions, according to a release.
This collaboration is likely to help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions, as per the release.
Currently, Danske Bank’s IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals. Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers.
"With its global expertise and industry-solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by  Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations," the Indian IT giant said in a release.
"Infosys is excited about this collaboration with Danske Bank and welcomes employees joining our team as part of this journey," Infosys further said.
Earlier, Infosys had signed a five-year deal with the Nordic bank valued at $454 million, with an option to renew for an additional year up to three times, starting on June 26.
ALSO READ: Infosys inks $454 million 5-year pact with Danske Bank for digital transformation
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Danske BankInfosys

Recommended Articles

View All
Tech titans invest billions to ride the wave of Gen AI — their projects and more

Tech titans invest billions to ride the wave of Gen AI — their projects and more

Sept 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Lenovo unveils new devices and solutions at annual product launch event

Lenovo unveils new devices and solutions at annual product launch event

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Review: This laptop meets expectations

Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Review: This laptop meets expectations

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X