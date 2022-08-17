Infinix to launch its Hot 12 in India today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Hot 12 comes just a short while after the company had released the Hot 12 Pro in India.

Smartphone maker Infinix will be launching its Infinix Hot 12 smartphone in India today. The smartphone will go on sale on e-commerce retailer Flipkart. The phone is expected to come in two variants even though the prices have not been revealed yet. The Hot 12 comes just a short while after the company had released the Hot 12 Pro in India.

Features

The Infinix Hot 12 is expected to come with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The smartphone will come with 4 GB RAM plus an additional 3 GB of virtual RAM.

In terms of its display, the Hot 12 will be coming with a 6.82-inch HD+ with a 720x1, 612 pixels resolution TFT IPS display. The drop notch display boasts 460 nits brightness and a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of the camera set-up, the Infinix Hot 12 will come with a triple imager set up in the rear with a 50 MP primary sensor and a quad-LED flash system. On the front, the phone will come with an 8 MP selfie imager and a dual LED flash system.

The smartphone will also house a 6,000 mAh battery that will come supporting 18W fast charging.

Price

Prices will be revealed after the launch of the smartphone in India. The Hot 12 was released in Nigeria for NGN 93,200 (roughly Rs 17,200) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was available in Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, and Racing Black colours in the country. Infinix Hot 12 Pro is currently priced starting from Rs 10,499 in India. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a 50 MP primary imager rear camera set up, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage along with a Unisoc T616 SoC.