Infinix launches Note 12 5G series with 108 megapixel lens

Infinix launched its Note 12 5G series on Friday. While the brand had introduced devices from Note 12 series before, none of them had 5G support. The lineup will have two devices — The Note 12 5G and the Note 12 PRO 5G.

Both will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The Note 12 5G starts at Rs 12,999, while the Note 12 Pro 5G starts at Rs 17,999.

The Note 12 5G model sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity chipset with atleast 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Pro 5G has at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone is also said to have a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging.

Along with that, the phone also rocks a three-camera setup with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will run on Android 12 right out of the box.