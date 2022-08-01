Infinix Hot 12 Pro to launch in India on August 2: Check details here

Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix Mobile is all set to release its Hot 12 Pro in India tomorrow. The Hot 12 Pro follows up on the tail of the Infinix Hot 12 that was released in India in May. A microsite on e-commerce retailer Flipkart revealed the launch of the smartphone on August 2. While the full spec-sheet is not yet revealed, the microsite does have several features about the phone listed. The smartphone’s price has also not yet been out. Here are the details that we know so far about the smartphone.

Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with a large 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the smartphone will also have a waterdrop notch. The phone will come up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone comes with a dual-imager set up for the rear camera, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor. The Infinix Hot 12 will be outfitted with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of looks, the smartphone was teased on the microsite with a soft bluish-green tint. Rounded corners and double bevels are also seen, with the phone appearing to support Type-C charging.

Infinix is one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers and claims to have over nine million Indian customers. The company also claims to have over 1100 service centres, which make up the second largest service network in India.