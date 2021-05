Infinix Hot 10S smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart ahead of its India launch on May 20. A landing page on the Flipkart site revealed the specifications and features of Hot 10s.

Last week the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker confirmed the launch of the 10S model in its Hot series for India.

The new phone has a front camera of 8-megapixel and its rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI camera. The handset offers support to record 240fps slo-mo videos, video bokeh and time-lapse.

The Hot 10S comes with a 90Hz display. The phone will have no screen tearing or heating and will be available with a responsive touch panel, according to the company.

The Infinix Hot 10S will have a 6.82-inch HD+ display backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 11 OS.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in two storage variants of 4 GB RAM + 64GB Storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage along with an expandable memory option of 256 GB.

The smartphone will be available in three colours in India – blue, green, and violet.

It is expected to be available starting at a price below Rs 10,000. Last month, the company launched Infinix Hot 10 play in India at Rs 8,499.