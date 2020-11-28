Business Infibeam Avenues gets NCLT nod for demerger of SME E-commerce Services, marketplace biz Updated : November 28, 2020 10:02 PM IST Infibeam Avenues had sought to demerge its SME E-commerce and E-commerce marketplace businesses to Suvidhaa. The theme park and event business will be demerged and vested to DRC Systems. All IAL shareholders will be allocated additional shares of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd and DRC Systems India Ltd without any additional cost. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.