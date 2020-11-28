Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Infibeam Avenues gets NCLT nod for demerger of SME E-commerce Services, marketplace biz

Updated : November 28, 2020 10:02 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues had sought to demerge its SME E-commerce and E-commerce marketplace businesses to Suvidhaa.
The theme park and event business will be demerged and vested to DRC Systems.
All IAL shareholders will be allocated additional shares of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd and DRC Systems India Ltd without any additional cost.
