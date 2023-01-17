Industry bodies can't be self regulatory organisations for online gaming: MoS IT

Industry bodies cannot become self-regulatory organisations to regulate online gaming and the watchdog has to be away from the dominance of industry players, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

While speaking with reporters after an open house consultation with online gaming companies on the proposed rules, the minister said that he expects new rules to be notified by January 31.

The government has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism to regulate online gaming companies under the draft rules for online gaming.

"It is wrong to assume that an industry body will automatically become an SRO (self-regulatory organisation). Any industry body will not be SRO. It will be a body representing all the stakeholders," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that SRO will comprise representatives of children, parents, players, government, and gaming intermediaries. All gaming companies that can be allowed under the new rules will need to register with SRO.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has extended the last date for public comments on the proposed rules to January 25 from January 17 fixed earlier. Chandrasekhar said that both games of skills and games of chance can be permitted online but betting which is based on the outcome of real-life games will not be allowed.

The government has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian addresses for online gaming companies, according to the draft online gaming rules.

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said that the meeting was fruitful, and he believes that both the government and industry have benefited from a clearer understanding of the future outlook for the gaming industry in light of the proposed rules.

"The framework offered by MeitY will go a long way towards creating a balanced environment for online gaming that provides for innovation within the confines of strong consumer protection standards," he added.

Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules that were issued in 2021 for social media platforms.

Chandrasekhar has already held extensive consultation on draft rules for online gaming with parents, students and educationists — over concerns, expectations, and suggestions on fine-tuning, quite literally, the 'rules of the game'.