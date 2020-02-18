#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
India's use of facial recognition technology during protests causes stir

Updated : February 18, 2020 01:33 PM IST

Activists are worried about insufficient regulation around the new technology, amid what they say is a crackdown on dissent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist agenda has gathered pace since his re-election in May.
The Delhi police use Indian startup Innefu Labs' facial recognition software AI Vision, which also includes gait and body analysis.
