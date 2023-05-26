English
    India's soaring smartwatch demand rescues global market amidst decline
    By Pihu Yadav  May 26, 2023

    Apple experienced a 20 percent YoY decline in shipment volume during Q1 2023, marking the first time in three years that its Q1 shipments fell below 10 million units. Meanwhile, an Indian brand, Fire-Boltt, surpassed Samsung for the first time and secured second position in the global smartwatch market.

    Global smartwatch shipments experienced a 1.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) contraction in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent report. Interestingly, the decline was partially offset by the growth of 121 percent in India's smartwatch shipments.

    According to Counterpoint Research's latest Global Smartwatch Model Tracker, this marks the second consecutive quarter of a YoY decrease in global shipments, primarily influenced by a seasonal decline in demand from major players such as Apple and Samsung.


    Woojin Son, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research, stated, "The global smartwatch market, which had been experiencing steep growth for several years, has entered a period of stagnation since the end of last year, when it declined by 8 percent YoY in Q4 2022. Amid a global slowdown in demand for tech devices, the smartwatch consumption trend has also undergone a transformation."

