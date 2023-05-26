India's soaring smartwatch demand rescues global market amidst decline

Apple experienced a 20 percent YoY decline in shipment volume during Q1 2023, marking the first time in three years that its Q1 shipments fell below 10 million units. Meanwhile, an Indian brand, Fire-Boltt, surpassed Samsung for the first time and secured second position in the global smartwatch market.

Global smartwatch shipments experienced a 1.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) contraction in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent report. Interestingly, the decline was partially offset by the growth of 121 percent in India's smartwatch shipments.

According to Counterpoint Research's latest Global Smartwatch Model Tracker, this marks the second consecutive quarter of a YoY decrease in global shipments, primarily influenced by a seasonal decline in demand from major players such as Apple and Samsung.