India’s semiconductor mission is about becoming a trusted global manufacturer: EAM Jaishankar

Addressing the second day of the ongoing SemiconIndia event , India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, shed light on the nation's strategic vision and ongoing efforts to secure a pivotal role in critical and emerging technology. Emphasising India's ambitious goals, the minister underscored the country's determination to become the world's third-largest economy and enhance the quality and quantity of its exports.

The semiconductor industry: A key focus for India's growth

Acknowledging the key role played by the semiconductor industry in driving innovation and powering various technological advancements, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's intensified focus on this critical sector. He said that the country's aim is not solely confined to meeting domestic requirements but to establish itself as a trusted and influential semiconductor manufacturer for the global market.

Investments from leading companies and partnerships

Jaishankar also unveiled some promising developments that have bolstered India's standing in the semiconductor space. Several renowned multinational companies, including Micron, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, have recently announced substantial investments in India. These investments are expected to fortify India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and foster the growth of the semiconductor ecosystem within the country.

Furthermore, Japan has emerged as a significant partner in India's semiconductor endeavors. The two countries have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster a robust semiconductor partnership, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing between them.

Securing supply chain

Recognising the importance of securing essential resources for the semiconductor industry, Jaishankar highlighted India's critical mineral partnership with Australia. The collaboration aims to ensure a steady supply of crucial minerals required for semiconductor manufacturing, thus safeguarding India's semiconductor mission against any resource constraints.

Tech advancement as a pillar of power

Minister Jaishankar underlined the significance of critical and emerging technologies in strengthening India's position on the global stage. Acknowledging that technological prowess is an important parameter of power in the modern world, India is keen on harnessing cutting-edge technologies to drive economic growth and enhance its geopolitical standing.