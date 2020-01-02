Technology
India's second spaceport to be in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi: ISRO
Updated : January 02, 2020 09:49 AM IST
The country's first spaceport is at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 90 km northeast of Chennai.
The new location is ideal for launching smaller satellites.
