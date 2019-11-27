#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C47 rocket carrying Cartosat-3, 13 other US nano-satellites from Sriharikota

Updated : November 27, 2019 09:54 AM IST

India's PSLV-XL rocket carrying advanced earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 US nano satellites lifted off from the second launch pad of the rocket port in Sriharikota on Wednesday.
About 17 minutes into its flight, the PSLV rocket will first sling into orbit Cartosat-3.
According to ISRO, the 1,625 kg Cartosat-3 is an advanced agile satellite to obtain panchromatic and multispectral imagery with an operational life of five years.
