India's postal department will book your parcel in your doorstep

To ramp up the booking of parcels, documents, etc, West Bengal Postal Circle has developed the "Doorstep Booking App" for aiding the booking of the domestic registered letters, Speed Post, and parcels at the doorstep of the customers.

This will work offline and online mode, connected with the official website of West Bengal Postal Circle. After each booking, a PDF receipt with all the details will be generated for printing/ transferring through digital media, to enable the postman in the mobile parcel booking vans to book articles at the premises of the customers.

Aiming to improve operational efficiency for the customers at their doorstep, the postman mobile app, which is already in operation, gives the customer instant delivery notification.

J Charukesi, chief postmaster general, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands launched the mobile application in the presence of other higher dignitaries of West Bengal Postal Circle at Yogayog Bhawan.

She said, "This will benefit a lot of people. We have to move with time and here the postman will be at your doorstep to book your parcels. This will help consumers and for a long, we were planning this. This is a West Bengal-initiated project. We will start with Kolkata and spread to the rest of the West Bengal."

By June this year, the postal department has planned to come up with another app named "Know Your Postman App." By using this app, consumers can book parcels by tracking the postman. Now through this app, consumers will reach the mobile parcel van or can call the postman by making calls to the local post office.

When the "Know Your Postman App" will be functional, consumers will be able to track the postman and book the parcels. Sources said the need was generated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

During that period, the post offices started a system of 8 to 9 parcel vans. People use to come and hand over their parcels, but they did not get the receipts for their parcels. Now, this app will give an instant receipt.