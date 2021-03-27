India's online smartphone market hits record 45% in 2020 Updated : March 27, 2021 03:00 PM IST Amazon grew 34 percent (on-year) and was the fastest growing online platform, Counterpoint Research said late on Friday. Xiaomi remained the top online brand with a 40 percent market share driven by the Redmi as well as Poco brand smartphones. Realme was third in the online segment, also with 19 percent share. Published : March 27, 2021 03:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply