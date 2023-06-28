Indians from Tier II cities drive online shopping boom, reveals CyberMedia Research Study

3 Min Read
Some intriguing insights from the study include the rise of online shopper, with women entrepreneurs and others spending an average of 149 hours annually on e-commerce.
India's e-commerce landscape is witnessing a significant surge in online shopping, with consumers from Tier II cities and beyond leading the trend, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR). The study sheds light on the changing dynamics of the Indian retail market and highlights the preferences and habits of online shoppers.
The report reveals that Indians from Tier II cities spend an average of two hours and 25 minutes per week shopping online, devoting approximately 16 percent of their income to these purchases. Among the Tier II cities, Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow stand out for their high engagement in e-commerce, with Bengaluru leading among Tier I cities, spending a maximum of four hours and two minutes weekly on online shopping.
According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, “The wide range of choices, convenience, and comfort provided by eCommerce has empowered emerging young consumers in Aspirational India (Tier II, Tier III cities and beyond) to shop more online and to fulfill their aspirations. Major players like Amazon and Flipkart, niche market players such as Meesho and others, and conglomerates like Tata and Reliance are fiercely competing in these markets. Our research emphasises that Amazon, with its extensive and enduring presence across India, has the consumer trust and is their preferred choice.”