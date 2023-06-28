Indians from Tier II cities drive online shopping boom, reveals CyberMedia Research Study

Some intriguing insights from the study include the rise of online shopper, with women entrepreneurs and others spending an average of 149 hours annually on e-commerce.

India's e-commerce landscape is witnessing a significant surge in online shopping, with consumers from Tier II cities and beyond leading the trend, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR). The study sheds light on the changing dynamics of the Indian retail market and highlights the preferences and habits of online shoppers.

The report reveals that Indians from Tier II cities spend an average of two hours and 25 minutes per week shopping online, devoting approximately 16 percent of their income to these purchases. Among the Tier II cities, Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow stand out for their high engagement in e-commerce, with Bengaluru leading among Tier I cities, spending a maximum of four hours and two minutes weekly on online shopping.