Indians may have high skills proficiency in areas such as Machine Learning and Maths, but they lack in data skills, according to a report by Coursera, an online learning platform. India ranked 55 in business, 66 in both technology and data science and 67 overall globally in Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021.

The global skills report measures the skill trends of over 100 countries across the globe.

Within Asia, India is ranked 16 behind technologically advanced countries like Singapore and Japan while being ahead of other South-East Asian countries like the Philippines and Thailand.

Coursera’s GSR 2021 indicates that Indians have 52 percent proficiency in Machine Learning and 54 percent in Mathematical skills. Data analysis and statistical programming only ranked at 25 percent and 15 percent skills proficiency respectively.

The study collected performance data from more than 77 million learners on the platform to benchmark skills proficiency across the business, technology, and data science.

According to the report, India is still seeing a digital divide as digital transformations are coming across at a pace faster than digital skills are getting picked up.

"The pace of skills transformation is slower than the pace of digital transformation in India, as is the case in several countries across the world. Learners must invest in both soft and technical skills to prepare for jobs of the future," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director – India and APAC, Coursera.

An Amazon Web Services report recently revealed that only 12 percent of India’s workforce constitutes digitally skilled workers. The number of workers that will be required to have digital skills, however, is expected to grow by 800 percent by 2025.