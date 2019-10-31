TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex touches new high; SBI surges 3%
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build
Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut
Home Technology
Politics

Indian WhatsApp users, including journalists, activists, hit by spyware Pegasus

Updated : October 31, 2019 11:56 AM IST

WhatsApp has said that Indian users were among those hit by the Pegasus surveillance attack and that the company reached out to the affected users this week.
The investigation by WhatsApp along with Canada-based Citizen Lab  revealed that the attack targeted at least 100 human rights defenders, journalists and other members of civil society across the world.
WhatsApp has not shared details of agencies that used the spyware to target users.
Indian WhatsApp users, including journalists, activists, hit by spyware Pegasus
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV