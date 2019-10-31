Indian WhatsApp users, including journalists, activists, hit by spyware Pegasus
Updated : October 31, 2019 11:56 AM IST
WhatsApp has said that Indian users were among those hit by the Pegasus surveillance attack and that the company reached out to the affected users this week.
The investigation by WhatsApp along with Canada-based Citizen Lab revealed that the attack targeted at least 100 human rights defenders, journalists and other members of civil society across the world.
WhatsApp has not shared details of agencies that used the spyware to target users.
