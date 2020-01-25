Indian tech industry faces biggest-ever challenge to recruit and skill over 2 million professionals, says report
Updated : January 25, 2020 12:21 PM IST
Employability with technology continues to be a problem despite India having a large number of higher academic institutions, according to a report.
Several jobs at the mid-level of indian technology companies are becoming redundant or changing dynamically, it says.
New-age digital professionals proficient in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) are being called upon to enter the talent workforce with a new set of skills.
