A number of Indian tech companies are lining up to hire Ukrainian engineers who have been displaced due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Indian tech giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies are looking to hire Ukrainian professionals with technical skills who have sought shelter in neighbouring countries.

While TCS is hiring Ukrainian talent for its centre in Budapest, Infosys is planning to upskill nearly 25,000 job seekers and hire them in Poland. HCL is conducting walk-in interviews for engineers in Poland and Romania, according to an Economic Times report.

The Ukrainian tech community, with around 50,000 professionals, is ranked as one of the most sought-after talents in Europe. Surprisingly, some of the top tech firms were founded or built by Ukrainian engineers and software developers, including WhatsApp, Grammarly, Gitlab and Solana. Others like Google and Samsung have set up their research and development centres in the country.

“We are also exploring how we can increase capacity in centres like Budapest (Hungary) as we are seeing a lot of people from Ukraine being absorbed across these neighbouring regions,” the Economic Times quoted a TCS source as saying.

Similarly, L&T group’s engineering services wing is reaching out to Ukrainians through its Poland centre to hire talent. The company is currently addressing customer requirements that were impacted by the conflict.

Indian companies are not the only ones recruiting talent from Ukraine. In March, CNBC reported that dozens of companies had posted more than 500 job advertisements for tech roles on a website called Remote Ukraine that aims to help companies hire Ukrainian talent. These companies are registered across Europe, US and Canada.

Christian Reber, the CEO of Germany-based presentation app Pitch, hired three engineers from Ukraine who are working remotely. To help all affected Pitch employees and their families, the company has offered to cover transportation and accommodation costs for them and given them unlimited time off work, Reber told CNBC.

Pitch has also given its employees three month’s salary in advance and helped them set up bank accounts outside Ukraine.