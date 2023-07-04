CNBC TV18
Indian drone makers set for a supply order of 2,500 units from a farmers' cooperative

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 11:03:44 AM IST (Updated)

The initiative aims to uplift 5,000 rural entrepreneurs who are identified by the IFFCO to be trained for spraying drones.

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) launched on Tuesday a nationwide campaign for procuring 2,500 drones. These drones are set to be called "IFFCO Kisan Drones" and are expected to boost the fertilser sector.

IFFCO Managing Director & CEO US Awasthi tweeted, "IFFCO forays into Agri-Drones through “IFFCO Kisan Drone"." He said this is the "Biggest Smart Agri-Solutions in India by procuring 2500 agri drones as Spray Solutions for Nano Urea and Nano DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate)".
Laying out his future plans, Awasthi added that the IFFCO will also establish "5000 Rural Entrepreneurs for spray solutions". "Further, IFFCO (will be) procuring 2500 Electric Three Wheelers (loader types) to carry Agri-Drones to the farmers’ fields," he said.
