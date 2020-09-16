Technology Indian smartphone users seek immersive audio experience during lockdown, reveals CMR study Updated : September 16, 2020 10:53 PM IST Four in every five users feel Dolby Atmos would lead to increased video consumption. Six in every seven users agree that Dolby Atmos would lead them to decide their music/video service subscription. 81 percent smartphone gamers believe Dolby Atmos can enhance their gaming experience. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply