Indian smartphone users seek immersive audio experience during lockdown, reveals CMR study

In the neo normal, working remotely and staying indoors has become the norm. This homebound work and leisure economy has led to a significant rise in online video content consumption by the populace. This, in turn, has given rise to the demand for richer smartphone audio quality that consumers do not want to compromise on.

The CMR study titled "What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone Users?" is based on a digital survey covering 1012 respondents, across six cities of India, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, covering the age groups of 18 to 40, and socio-economic levels of SEC A and B. The study was conducted in early to late August 2020. For results based on a randomly chosen sample of this size, there is 95 percent confidence that the results have a statistical precision of plus or minus 3 percent of what they would be if the entire population had been surveyed.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, "The findings from the survey gave us an understanding of how consumer sentiments around smartphone audio are evolving with the times. There is increased awareness among users about Dolby Atmos and how it enhances audio quality for content experiences. With an upsurge in content consumption whether it is music, episodic content, gaming, or even UGC, consumers are now seeking infinitely better listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go and that's where industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby are fulfilling consumer aspirations."

The study conducted across six cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Ahmedabad, was aimed at understanding how Indians are consuming content, the importance given to sound quality and what they seek going forward while purchasing their next smartphone.

The study established for Indian smartphone users that Dolby Atmos is essential for an enhanced audio experience.

Here are some of the most interesting study findings: 75 percent smartphone users are aware of Dolby Atmos technology in smartphones and how it enhances audio experiences.

Dolby Atmos enabled content is a preference for quality audio experience. Consumers believe that movies and episodic content are best enjoyed with Dolby Atmos constituting 82 percent and 77 percent respectively Better audio experience leads to increased content consumption.

For instance, (70 percent) of consumers believe that Dolby Atmos enhances the overall listening experience with (81 percent) users agreeing that it leads to increased content consumption Four in every five users use audio during gaming and believe Dolby Atmos can enhance the experience.