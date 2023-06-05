Indian smartphone users prioritise 5G capabilities and chipsets, survey finds

The survey, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), showed that a significant 81 percent of Indian smartphone users are well aware of the importance of chipsets in their devices.

A recent consumer survey has revealed that 31 percent of smartphone users own a 5G-capable smartphone, while 83 percent of users could consider a 5G-enabled smartphone for their next purchase.

The survey, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), showed that a significant 81 percent of Indian smartphone users are well aware of the importance of chipsets in their devices. The survey findings indicate that this awareness extends beyond tech-savvy individuals, demonstrating a broader understanding of the significance of chipsets among Indian smartphone users.

It was also found that three brands emerged as equally popular among users: MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Apple. All three brands received a ranking score of 58 out of 100. Users favour these brands primarily due to their reputation for delivering enhanced overall device performance, as well as exceptional gaming and imaging experiences.

One notable trend highlighted in the survey is the notable growth of MediaTek in terms of market share in the smartphone chipset landscape. According to the CMR India Mobile Handset Market Report, MediaTek captured a significant 48 percent share of the smartphone market in the first quarter of 2023.

This increase in market share is accompanied by rising consumer awareness and interest in the brand. The survey revealed that around 72 percent of consumers are aware that MediaTek powers various smart devices. Additionally, 68 percent of users are aware that MediaTek also powers foldable smartphones, and a significant majority (83 percent) of them express their interest in purchasing such devices in the future.

Surachita Deb Sharma, Analyst-Industry Consulting Group (ICG) at CMR, stated that as smartphone users spend more time engaging in content creation, content consumption, and gaming, they are increasingly seeking smartphones that deliver superior gaming and imaging experiences. Chipset brands are actively working to meet and exceed consumer expectations and aspirations in this regard.

The survey emphasised the pivotal role played by chipsets in enabling emerging form factors like foldable smartphones, as well as supporting other smart devices such as AR/VR and automotive applications.

Regarding foldable phones, the survey found that a significant 79 percent of smartphone users are familiar with the concept of foldable smartphones. Among this group, approximately 50 percent have shown interest in choosing a foldable smartphone as their next device.

Battery life is a crucial factor for seven out of eight gamers when playing games on their smartphones.

Also Read: Russia says US hacked thousands of iPhones in spy plot