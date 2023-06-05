Indian smartphone users prioritise 5G capabilities and chipsets, survey finds

The survey, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), showed that a significant 81 percent of Indian smartphone users are well aware of the importance of chipsets in their devices.

A recent consumer survey has revealed that 31 percent of smartphone users own a 5G-capable smartphone, while 83 percent of users could consider a 5G-enabled smartphone for their next purchase.

The survey, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), showed that a significant 81 percent of Indian smartphone users are well aware of the importance of chipsets in their devices. The survey findings indicate that this awareness extends beyond tech-savvy individuals, demonstrating a broader understanding of the significance of chipsets among Indian smartphone users.

It was also found that three brands emerged as equally popular among users: MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Apple. All three brands received a ranking score of 58 out of 100. Users favour these brands primarily due to their reputation for delivering enhanced overall device performance, as well as exceptional gaming and imaging experiences.