Made in India short-video apps have captured 97 percent of TikTok user base in the country since June 2020, according to a report by Bengaluru-based RedSeer Consulting.

The report said indigenous apps such as Josh, Moj, MX Takatak and Roposo have gained bulk of TikTok user base, particularly from small towns.

These apps have managed to get onboard 67 percent of the TikTok users and have added nearly 30-35 percent new users over the past year. "Daily active users (DAUs) increased up to 97 percent of June 2020 levels as a result of aggressive marketing and user acquisition by platforms. However, the time spent, on the other hand, has gradually increased, reaching 55 percent of June 2020 levels," the report said.

This growth, according to the report, is largely owing to increased supplier push and aggressive marketing by platforms. One key finding of the study was that more than 60 percent of the short form users are from tier-2-plus cities.

While Josh leads the group when it comes to influencers and users, Moj has been a strong gainer across consumer and business metrics. Roposo, on the other hand, has performed better in tier-1 cities, MX Takatak leads in net promoter score (NPS) in metro cities.

The report said while the bulk of the users are unlikely to shift back to TikTok or another foreign app, there exists large scope for improvement. The players still have a long way to go when it comes to attracting users from outside the country.