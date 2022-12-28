According to the report on TechloMedia, when some of the sample user data provided by the hacker was checked for PNR verification on the IRCTC website it was found to be legit and was also of recent journeys.

Following the data breach at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) earlier in December, reports now claim that the Indian Railways suffered a new data breach. According to a report by tech news website TechloMedia, data belonging to Indian Railways is up for sale on a hackers' forum, which is usually used by cybercriminals to sell hacked data.

As per the report , a hacker - who went by the alias shadowhacker - has posted the data of 30 million Indian Railways users on the portal for sale.

The data available has two parts. The first is user data, including username, email, phone number, gender, city, state, and language preference.

Credit: Technomedia Credit: Technomedia

This information is usually provided while making an account on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. The second part is the booking data. This includes the passenger's name, mobile, train number, travel details, invoice PDF, and other information users provide while booking a ticket.

According to the report on Techlomedia, when some of the sample user data provided by the hacker were checked for PNR verification on the IRCTC website, it was found to be legit and also belonged to recent journeys.

According to the listing, the seller provides only five copies of the data and charges $400 per copy. Exclusive access to data will be available for $1,500. In addition, the seller claims to provide the data and vulnerability details for $2,000.

The Indian Railways has not yet responded to the data breach. Earlier, the Indian Railways suffered a data breach in 2019. That breach affected over 2 million passenger data.

In the data breach that took place in AIIMS on November 23, patients and doctors complained about the hospital's services working slowly. As a result, the hospital was forced into manual work from seven in the morning. The National Informatic Centre investigated the issue and found signs of a ransomware attack on the hospital's servers.

Following this, the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) cell registered an FIR invoking sections of cyber terrorism (IT Act, section 66F) in light of the incident, with the preliminary investigation hinting to the ransomware attack being perpetrated from outside the country.

While several services remained unaffected, the breach also put the loss of research data and information about VIP medical records at risk, sources told CNN-News18.