Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA’s ambitious Moon to Mars programme

Amit Kshatriya, an Indian-American engineer with a distinguished career in software and robotics, has been appointed as the first head of NASA's newly-established Moon to Mars Programme on Friday, March 31.

This office will oversee the agency's human exploration activities on the Moon and Mars, with the goal of establishing a long-term lunar presence in preparation for humanity’s next giant leap to the Red Planet.

“The golden age of exploration is happening right now, and this new office will help ensure that NASA successfully establishes a long-term lunar presence needed to prepare for humanity’s next giant leap to the Red Planet,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Moon to Mars Programme Office is located within the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and will report to its Associate Administrator Jim Free.

As directed by the 2022 NASA Authorisation Act, the office will focus on hardware development, mission integration, and risk management functions critical to NASA's exploration approach.

This includes the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, supporting ground systems, human landing systems, spacesuits, Gateway, and other related technologies for deep space exploration.

The new office will also lead planning and analysis for long-lead developments to support human Mars missions.

In his new role, Kshatriya will be responsible for programme planning and implementation for human missions to the Moon and Mars. Kshatriya has a long history with NASA, having directed and provided leadership for several critical space programmes.

He has previously served as the acting deputy associate administrator for the Common Exploration Systems Development Division and led global teams in the operations and execution of the space station during all phases of flight.

Kshatriya's parents were first-generation Indian immigrants to the US, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the California Institute of Technology and a Master of Arts in Mathematics from The University of Texas at Austin.

He has been recognised for his contributions to space exploration with the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal and the Silver Snoopy award.

With inputs from PTI