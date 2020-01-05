Indian millennials fall in love with true smartwatches
Updated : January 05, 2020 10:52 AM IST
The country saw the arrival of 1.87 lakh smartwatches in the third quarter, registering 28 percent QoQ growth and 93 percent YoY growth.
With a strong millennial base with rising disposable income, India now offers immense growth potential for the smartwatch players.
