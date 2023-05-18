Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
These three IT companies have a higher risk of negative surprises, says Jefferies

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 18, 2023 9:45:44 AM IST (Updated)

Jefferies says that this is the third-highest fall in sequential revenue from top-10 clients in a decade.

Coforge, Wipro, and LTIMindtree are the three companies highlighted by brokerage firm Jefferies who have the highest risk of negative surprises.

The brokerage highlights these companies to have the largest exposure in the communications, tech and BFSI verticals, which are the worst placed in terms of IT spends. Top clients within these sectors have witnessed cuts in both revenue and profit.
Jefferies says that this is the third-highest fall in sequential revenue from top-10 clients in a decade, adding that a closer look at their outlook is needed as Indian IT companies get anywhere between 20-36 percent of their revenue from these clients.
